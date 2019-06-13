HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police arrested 10 men accused of soliciting prostitutes.
Police conducted an undercover “John” operation on Wednesday, in the area of Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford.
As a result of the operation, 10 men were arrested on patronizing prostitution related charges.
Police arrested the following individuals:
Benjamin Blay, of Manchester
Jose Fuentes, of East Hartford
William Plaza, of Hartford
Crispin Lorenzo, of Hartford
Giovanny Jorrin, of Hartford
Ivan Diaz, of Enfield
Michael O’Conners, of Hartford
Shawn Boulier, of Hartford
Douglas Bester, of Hartford
Luis Tacam-Alvarez, of Hartford
Just last week, Hartford police arrested 10 people who were involved in a prostitution sting in the same area.
Police said there will be more frequent operations like this, at various times of day and at different locations around the city.
“The goal of this operation was to increase the quality of life in the Wethersfield Avenue area and send a message that this is not a place to engage in illicit activity. The City and the community will not tolerate behavior that erodes our neighborhoods, and we will work together to make that understood. The ten arrests today are just the beginning of our plans to target those that take advantage of people. We are also continuing our efforts to provide services and safer options for those that have turned to prostitution as a means to survive,” said Jason Thody, interim police chief.
