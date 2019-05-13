HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police have arrested a 16-year-old involved in a crash that killed a man in April.
The crash happened on April 6 in the area of Broad and Grand streets, and it involved a stolen car.
Police said 44-year-old Jose Mendoza, of Hartford, was killed in the crash.
Two juveniles were taken into custody after the crash, and police said they arrested the driver on Monday.
The teen faces several charges, including first-degree manslaughter, evading responsibility, and reckless driving.
