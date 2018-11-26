HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police arrested two men accused of stealing a car and having drugs in their possession on Monday.
An officer spotted a 2014 Nissan Xterra SUV that was reported stolen out of West Springfield, Ma. on Nov. 7.
The car was spotted in the area of Park and Wolcott streets.
The driver, identified as Sylvester Williams of East Hartford, was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Vernon.
He was arrested and charged with second-degree larceny, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell.
The passenger was identified as Dartagnan Walker, of Hartford. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to sell.
