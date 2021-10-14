HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Following a police chase through the city of Hartford, and onto two highways, police arrested two people on Thursday afternoon.
The investigation started after officers spotted a car on Park Street that was linked to a recent homicide investigation.
When police tried to stop the car, it took off onto I-84 west.
It then continued onto Route 9 south, got off the highway, and then back onto Route 9 north then back onto I-84 into Hartford.
Officers were able to slow the vehicle with a tire deflation device, and the car ended up hitting a Hartford police cruiser.
It eventually came to a stop on Huntington Street where it crashed into two parked cars.
Two occupants fled, but were later taken into custody.
A firearm was also found.
It is unclear at this time what homicide the vehicle is linked to.
The names of the two occupants have not yet been released.
No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.
