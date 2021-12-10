Hartford police arrested a woman accused of trying to stab a detective.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police have arrested a woman accused of attacking a detective.

Police arrested 40-year-old Shelia Calderon who is accused of sprinting at a team of detectives with a knife in her hand, trying to stab one of them.

It happened Tuesday night on Taylor Drive where detectives from the Hartford Police Regional Auto Theft Task Force were in the process of towing a recovered stolen vehicle.

As police were investigating, Calderon is seen on video running toward the group of detectives with her arm extended.

She was holding a knife and tried to stab a Hartford detective in the head and neck area.

The detective was able to fight her off and disarm her.

She was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempt at murder, first-degree criminal attempt at assault, and criminal attempt at assault on police.

CLEOTUS1961
CLEOTUS1961

The blade n the knife is 3 1/2 inches not over 4 inches like they try to fool you in the picture by placing the ruler improperly so it looks bigger in the photo

