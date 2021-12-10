HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police have arrested a woman accused of attacking a detective.
Police arrested 40-year-old Shelia Calderon who is accused of sprinting at a team of detectives with a knife in her hand, trying to stab one of them.
Hartford police are addressing the incident at 12:30 p.m., streaming on the CH 3 app:
It happened Tuesday night on Taylor Drive where detectives from the Hartford Police Regional Auto Theft Task Force were in the process of towing a recovered stolen vehicle.
As police were investigating, Calderon is seen on video running toward the group of detectives with her arm extended.
She was holding a knife and tried to stab a Hartford detective in the head and neck area.
The detective was able to fight her off and disarm her.
She was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempt at murder, first-degree criminal attempt at assault, and criminal attempt at assault on police.
(1) comment
The blade n the knife is 3 1/2 inches not over 4 inches like they try to fool you in the picture by placing the ruler improperly so it looks bigger in the photo
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.