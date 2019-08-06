HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Police bonded with the community on Monday night to celebrate National Night Out.
Hundreds of police departments across the state, and thousands more across the country, took time during the evening for an annual event that comes at an important time in the nation’s healing.
Channel 3 spoke with Connecticut State Police Trooper Steve Biske was pushed his new best friend, 3-year-old Alazea Iverson on a swing.
“I have a granddaughter that I like to take to the park as well so I’m kind of used to this,” said Trooper Biske.
Alazea and her family said they are used to seeing police. The North Hartford Neighborhood they live in has one of the highest crime rates in the city during a summer that has produced a surge in homicides.
But, on Monday, Trooper Biske and other police officers are reminding local kids like Azalea, they are there to help.
“I think it’s really good, especially with the kids because these days it seems like the kids are afraid of us and that shouldn’t be the case,” said Trooper Biske.
Hartford Police Department Deputy Chief Sonia Watson told Channel 3 that Connecticut State Police and the Hartford Police Department met with the community at six other locations in the city.
“It kind of reinforces the normality that when we are not uniforms. We are mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, aunts, and uncles,” said Deputy Chief Watson.
“It gives the community an opportunity to interact with us in a low stress level.”
North Hartford residents Brian Evans told Channel 3 he thinks this year’s national night out will make a real difference.
“When you are in a high stress environment you might not panic as bad because you might be able to say, ‘Oh, I met you at that cookout,’” said Evans.
Connecticut State Police joined Hartford Police for the first time this year, and said they plan to join in on the festivities next year.
