HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An overnight standoff ended after Hartford police breached the front door of an apartment early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to Harper Street after a juvenile called 911 to report a possible assault and abduction with a firearm around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The juvenile told police his mother was assaulted by her boyfriend.
According to police, the boyfriend pointed a firearm at the mother and left the apartment on foot.
Officers searched the area, and went to the apartment where they saw a male and a female inside.
After police were unable to make contact, a hostage team was called to help negotiate the matter.
Around 3 a.m. the SWAT team breached a door and ended the stalemate.
Families were evacuated from a nearby apartment building around midnight and kept warm on a CT Transit bus.
Officers are conducting interviews to try and determine what happened.
This is a developing story.
