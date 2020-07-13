HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The fallout continues after Hartford’s police chief got into a car accident in May.
Two members of Hartford’s City Council are asking that he be suspended pending an investigation.
Members of the Working Families Party say it’s time to send a message that everyone in the police department is accountable. They say Chief Jason Thody should be fired.
“We want to make sure that we receive that investigation, but in the meantime, that we send a strong message that Chief of Police be suspended during this time,” said Councilor Wilidaliz Bermudez, Hartford Common Council.
Hartford’s Independent Audit Commission is looking into Thody’s recent accident with a city vehicle, but two city councilors say he should be sidelines while the investigation is ongoing.
Councilors Wildializ Bermudez and Josh Mitchtom have a resolution for a Common Council meeting on Monday night, asking Mayor Luke Bronin to suspect Thody during the investigation.
Thody struck a guardrail in Haddam with his department issued SUV on May 31. He says he was communicating with staff about a Black Lives Matter Rally and looked at his phone when he lost control.
But a 911 caller said Thody was driving erratically.
Bermudez also says Thody wasn’t forthcoming about the details.
“What kind of message are we sending where our own police chief has changed his story not once, not twice, but three times,” Bermudez said.
Democrat and Council President Maly Rosado said in a statement, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to increasing HPD transparency while strengthening systems that provide oversight.”
She also said the city should wait for the Audit Commission’s findings.
Thody never called state police and said in an incident report that the crash likely caused less than $1,000 in damage. The SUV was later repaired at a cost of $3,300.
Bronin announced on Monday that he will require Thody to pay for the full cost of the repairs to the SUV.
There will also be a formal letter of reprimand that will be placed in Thody's personnel file.
“While he was dealing with many more pressing priorities, Chief Thody should have placed a higher priority on ensuring the paperwork submitted following this incident was clear and detailed,” said Mayor Bronin. “In addition, distracted driving is dangerous and the Chief had an obligation to take greater care to ensure the safety of others on the road and protection of the city vehicle.”
To read the full letter of reprimand, click here.
Meanwhile, scumbags all over the state drive reckless and what do the "leaders" of the state do? They extend license renewal from 6 years to 8 years...with no written test or vision requirements...
