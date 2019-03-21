HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, the city of Hartford announced that Police Chief David Rosado will be stepping down from his position.
After more than two decades in public service, his last day on the job will be Friday April 12.
A press release said Rosado will be taking a job at Pratt & Whitney.
“I have always been committed to public service, but after twenty-two years, this opportunity to take a leadership role at Pratt & Whitney is one that I could not turn down for my family. I made this decision with mixed emotions, but as anyone who knows me understands, my family is central to everything I do, and they have supported my career in public service for more than two decades. It’s difficult to leave the men and women of the Hartford Police Department, who do incredible work each and every day. I’m proud of the work we’ve done over the past year, from increasing accountability and rolling out body cameras to recruiting diverse classes of new officers. I want to thank Mayor Bronin and the City Council for their faith in me, and I know they will continue to give the police department every tool to be successful,” Rosado said in a statement,
In a statement, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said “We were fortunate to recruit someone with Chief Rosado’s combination of experience and deep roots in our community, and I’m grateful to Chief Rosado for his service to Hartford. Chief Rosado has had a long and distinguished career in law enforcement, and over the last year he and his team have done important work to strengthen the department. I respect his decision based on what’s best for him and his family, and I wish him and his family the very best as he begins the next chapter. In the year ahead, we will conduct a national search for a permanent replacement, and we will make sure that there is significant community involvement in that process. In the meantime, I am confident that Assistant Chief Thody will be a strong interim leader for the Hartford Police Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.