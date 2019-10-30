HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Hartford Wednesday morning.
According to police, it happened in the area of Spring and Myrtle streets.
Spring Street is closed until further notice, officers said.
They said they received a call about it just before 4:45 a.m.
Police said they tentatively identified the victim. They did not release his name, but said he's 21 years old.
Investigators said their Shotspotter detection system did not go off.
There's no word on a suspect.
