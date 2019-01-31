HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A team of Hartford Police officers were out helping the homeless population from the bitter cold Thursday night.
The department’s Cold Patrol is making sure no one is forced to sleep outside in these dangerously cold conditions.
Even in these crazy cold conditions, Hartford Police officers know that some homeless men and women are out in the elements.
Investigators are working hard to track them down and it could be a matter of life and death.
Hartford Police Officers Brian Ufferfilge and Cesidio Palmieri are taking countless frigid footsteps.
They scanned the snow-covered ground but Thursday night, the officers are not searching for suspects.
This is a mission of mercy.
“We could be saving lives,” said Ufferfilge.
The officers are part HPD’s Cold Patrol. Their goal is to find folks who are stuck outside on this dangerously frigid night
They work to bring them to a shelter where a warm bed is waiting.
“We teamed up tonight patrolling looking for anyone who’s been out there walking the streets will stop and see if they need some help,” said Ufferfilge.
Within minutes, they meet a homeless man named Stennet Kenion outside a gas station.
Kenion declined to stay in the shelter but appreciates the officers efforts.
“Thank you very much for serving the community,” said Kenion.
Moments later, another homeless man named Chris Simms accepts a ride.
“It’s brutal, it’s brutal, very cold. Very chilly,” said Simms.
He agreed to spend the night at a warming shelter.
“I thank you very much for bringing me over to the warming center I really appreciate it,” said Simms.
“Last guy we brought here actually thought he was going to die last night that’s what he said last night. That’s what he said to us so to know we’re giving him a warm place amazing,” said Ufferfilge.
As Simms settles in for a warm night Palmieri and Ufferfilge head back out into the arctic air.
“We provide him with shelter brought him here and I feel great about it,” said Palmieri.
But despite the difficult conditions they say every single frigid footstep is worth it.
“Today is all about protection from the cold the weather the conditions. I’m glad to be part of it,” said Ufferfilge.
The Cold Patrol is far from finished.
They’ll be out on the streets until at least 2 a.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.