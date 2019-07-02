HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police collected 15 disabled parking tags at a concert at the Xfinity Theatre on Saturday that were being improperly used.
Police said the tags were taken from concert-goers who were using them as a way to park closer and not have to pay for parking.
The tags belonged to people who were not present at the concert, and some had even expired.
They will be returned to the Dept. of Motor Vehicles.
Folks who utilize disabled parking tags improperly can face charges, and up to a $250 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.