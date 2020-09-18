HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened Friday.
The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of 275 Fairfield Ave.
Hartford police identified a 21-year-old man who died from injuries sustained in the shooting as Hartford resident Alexis Ortiz
The city's Shotspotter detected 11 rounds having been fired.
Police said Dwight Bellizzi Dual Language Academy and Kennelly School, as well as Hyland Day Care Center were placed on lockdown out of caution, but those lockdowns were lifted about an hour later.
According to police, an officer in the area heard the gunshots and jumped into action.
Police identified the officer who rendered medial attention as Officer Kiana Walker.
Officer Walker observed at least one potential suspect run into 267 Fairfield Avenue and advised dispatch of her observations.
Recognizing that potential suspect(s) were in the home, she grabbed onto the victim and dragged him away, at which point she administered oxygen and compression to several gunshot wounds to the victim while maintain communication with dispatch.
"She rendered medical aid, which was very crucial at the time," said Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero.
Eyewitness video showed police taking a man away from the scene, who investigators called a person of interest.
No arrests have been made at this point.
Police are calling this a targeted incident.
(1) comment
...and the 2020 Hartford self-Purge goes on and on and on....
