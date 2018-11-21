HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) --- Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a police cruiser in Hartford Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on Main Street, around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said a car made a sudden u-turn in front of a police cruiser, leading to the crash.
The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.
The officer was not injured.
