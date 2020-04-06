HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As COVID-19 cases continue to grow, the city of Hartford is working to battle another issue.
On Monday, Mayor Luke Bronin said the city has seen a 20 percent increase in domestic violence calls last week.
Due to this issue, Bronin announce the Hartford Police Department has created a dedicated unit for domestic violence calls.
This unit will consist of two officers during the day and two officers at night.
These officers will respond to and investigate domestic violence incidents only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.