HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A high ranking officer in the Hartford Police Department accidentally fired her weapon in the office, according to her department.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Deputy Chief Sonia Watson was in her office and in the process of leaving for the day when it happened.
Watson's weapon was taken away until she completes firearm safety training.
Boisvert added that Watson was placed on administrative assignment as a result of the incident.
Police continue to investigate.
They said no one was hurt and it appears the discharge happened as Watson was securing the weapon.
Boisvert said Watson made the proper notifications and that the police chief initiated the investigation.
He said disciplinary action may be warranted.
"While no one was injured, we take any discharge of a weapon very seriously," Boisvert said.
(2) comments
Why is she not being charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm like any civilian would???.... OH thats right the blue code
Whoops lol
