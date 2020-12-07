HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford police detective is under fire after a text message he sent.
The detective allegedly proposed a wager about where the first homicide of 2021 would take place.
Hartford’s police chief reassigned the detective out of major crimes as he says he violated department policy. Now, it’s reached city hall and city councilors are responding.
The detective’s future is uncertain after her allegedly sent a text message to a group of other police officers and court officials proposing a wager about where the first homicide of 2021 would take place.
Hartford’s police chief responded last week saying, “In a year when we have solved more homicides than any other year in memory, it also does a disservice to the incredibly hard work that so many of our officers are doing on a daily basis to prevent and solve serious crimes.”
Hartford City Council Democrats are calling for a division-wide investigation. City Council President Maly Rosado released a statement saying, “… I think anyone who would participate or knowingly approve of this type of behavior should be held accountable. However, like with any profession, there are some bad apples and as the city’s elected leaders we have take steps to increase transparency and accountability within the Hartford Police Department.”
City council Democrats fashioned a budget to redirect police funding to community sensitivity training and they’re in the process of authorizing the “Police Accountability Review Board.”
While no wager took place, Chief Jason Thody says it’s still a violation of department policy saying, “At a time when we are trying to build trust, I am disappointed in this behavior as I am sure all of you are.”
Channel 3 reached out to the Hartford Police Union and department officials, but haven’t heard back.
