HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Police are on scene at 294 Bellevue Street in response to a homicide. 

At 8:45 on Sunday, Hartford Police were dispatched to Bellevue Street on reports of a car accident. 

When police officers arrived on scene, they found a man alone in a car with a fatal gunshot wound.

Officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Tyrik Walcott of Windsor. 

Walcott was sent to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

According to Hartford Police, this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. 

Officials say the scene spans roughly four streets. Hartford Police are currently canvasing the area and reviewing surveillance footage. 

Lt. Aaron Boisvert says this is the second homicide in Hartford this year. 

The Hartford City Crimes Division as well as Crime Scene Division are in charge of the investigation.

