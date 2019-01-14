HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tip led officers in Hartford to a tactical rifle that was hidden in a wooded area.
Police said they received the tip on Saturday around 8 p.m. that the rifle was in the area of Ledyard Street.
Officers canvassed the location.
They eventually located a James Madison .223 caliber rifle with a 30 round magazine and 10 lives rounds, they said.
Police said the rifle was also outfitted with a scope and stabilizing bipod.
The weapon was turned into the police department's property room to be further analyzed.
Investigators are looking into how the weapon ended up in the woods.
Ch 3, you make it sound like this is big news. Unfortunately, you really don't care or you would have read this before posting. What are 10 lives round?
