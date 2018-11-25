HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- Murphy Road in Hartford is clear after Police confirmed a device found in a snow bank to be a training grenade.
Police responded to a possible explosive device on Murphy Road this morning at the FCR Recycling Center.
Workers found the device when sorting out trash. The grenade had no live charge, the bottom was hollowed out.
When police arrived on scene they could not determine if there was a live charge because it was put in the snow with the bottom facing down.
The Hartford Police Bomb Squad used an X-Ray machine to determine the device was not a threat.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.