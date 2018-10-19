HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police identified one of the suspects arrested after a crash that injured a child in Hartford on Thursday night.
Police said they arrested Ricardo Gonsales, 19, of Hartford.
Three people were apprehended in relation to the incident; however, only Gonsales and a juvenile face charges so far.
The crash closed a section of Capitol Avenue and Broad Street around 10:10 p.m.
Police said they conducted a vehicle stop on Broad Street at Ward Street. They said the driver initially stopped, but then continued north on Broad Street.
Officers didn't pursue because the vehicle only had motor vehicle violations.
Dispatch was notified of the driver's last known direction.
Afterward, the driver and its occupants were involved in a collision at Broad Street and Capitol Avenue.
The suspects fled on foot but were eventually apprehended.
The driver of the second car and a child passenger were brought to an area hospital for minor injuries.
State Police and Capitol Police are assisting Hartford Police with the investigation.
Gonsales faces charges of failure to display, disobeying an officer's signal, failure to obey a traffic signal, evading responsibility, misuse of a marker plate, operating under suspension and interfering with police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.