HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A school bus was struck by a driver fleeing a hit-and-run in Hartford on Tuesday morning.
Josmary Rodriguez, 38, of New Britain, was charged with DUI, reckless driving, evading responsibility with serious physical injury, operating without a license and interfering with police.
It all unfolded along Main Street on Tuesday morning.
Police said the car Rodriguez was driving struck a bicyclist and then, while she was trying to flee from the scene, she hit the First Student school bus.
The bicyclist, who was only identified as a man, was brought to Hartford Hospital in critical condition. His condition has since been upgraded to "stable."
Five students on the bus received minor injuries but are expected to be OK. They were transported to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center. There's no word on how many students were aboard.
Main Street was shut down for a while between Gold and Arch streets.
After taking a field sobriety following the crash, Rodriguez was taken into custody.
As the bike that was hit was sectioned off with police tape Tuesday morning, James Bartels looked on with trepidation.
“It scared me and that’s what makes you think all the time,” Bartels said.
He explained he too had a close call on his bike at that very intersection.
He said the ride on city streets can be precarious.
“Especially in the morning, everybody is in a hurry to get to work. They don’t obey the traffic lights or the walk signs. You have to be on your toes when you’re down here first thing in the morning,” Bartels said.
Channel 3 reached out to First Student for a comment but hasn't yet heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.