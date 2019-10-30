HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Hartford Wednesday morning.
According to police, it happened in the area of Spring and Myrtle streets around 4:45 a.m.
Spring Street was closed for the investigation.
Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Taylor Irizarry of New Britain.
Police have not named a suspect at this time or said if there have been any arrests,
Investigators said their Shotspotter detection system went off, but they did not receive any 911 calls about what happened.
(1) comment
The body count in the Shooting Star has been stagnant of late,this poor lad's fate will increase the rate.
