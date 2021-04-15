HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide investigation is underway on Babcock Street in Hartford.
The victim was identified as Heriberto Garcia, 31, of Hartford.
Garcia was found in the vicinity of 65 Babcock St., near the intersection of Capitol Avenue, just before 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
Drivers were told to avoid the Babcock Street area on Thursday morning while police continued their investigation.
A 911 caller reported that Garcia was unconscious in a car. When police arrived, they determined that he suffered from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
There's no word on what led up to the shooting.
Police said it marked the ninth homicide in Hartford so far this year.
"We do have our C4 cameras. We'll be reviewing those. We're hoping to get some private video. We do believe there's cameras in the street that we'll be doing a canvas for shortly. We do quite well with private video in the city," said Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.
The incident came on the heels of what was a violent and deadly weekend in the capital city.
The community still mourns the death of 3-year-old Randell Jones and 16-year-old Jamari Preston.
RELATED: Shootings that killed 3-year-old, 16-year-old are related
Police said those were killed in connected shootings on Saturday, which happened a mile apart from each other.
The suspects were still on the loose as of Thursday morning.
At this point, it’s unclear if Wednesday night's shooting is related to those two shootings from over the weekend.
Hartford police said they devoted more resources to try to fight violence in the city.
Refresh this page and stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(1) comment
Hartford - the new Detroit !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.