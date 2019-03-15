HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man has died after a car hit a building in the north end of Hartford on Friday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Greenfield Street and Lenox Street, just before 5 a.m.
Police have identified the victim as 48-year-old Terrance Collins of Hartford.
According to police, the car hit a parked car before hitting a building.
There were no other occupants in the car and no other injuries were reported.
The building was found to be structurally sound by the city.
Police are still investigating the crash.
