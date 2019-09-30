HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A mechanic died after a car fell from a lift at a garage in Hartford.
Police identified him as 22-year-old Christian Soto-Carrasquillo of Hartford.
They said the incident took place at a dealership/auto garage at 147 Franklin Ave. on Sunday afternoon.
The vehicle reportedly fell off a hydraulic lift. No foul play is suspected.
At the time of the initial report, they said the mechanic was working below the vehicle when he suffered life-threatening injuries from the vehicle fall.
Monday morning, however, they released an update in which they said the man had died.
A police investigation revealed the incident to be a tragic accident, which was the result of improper/insecure placement of lift arms.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Department of Motor Vehicles were advised of the incident, according to police.
