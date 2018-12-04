HARTFORD (WFSB) - A suspect is in critical condition and police are looking for a driver after an officer-involved shooting in Hartford.
According to state police, Hartford police were on patrol around midnight when they stopped a sedan at South Whitney Street and Capitol Avenue.
The two officers who were on patrol have been identified as Officer Michael Fallon and Officer Brian Kearney.
They were in the area in response to recent gunfire activity.
"[An] officer observed a grey four door sedan operating erratically and attempted a motor vehicle stop," said Trooper First Class Tanya Compagnone, Connecticut State Police. "The vehicle attempted to elude officers before coming to a stop in the area of 89 South Whitney [St.]"
A man got out of the car and ran while another person inside drove off.
Hartford police said the man headed down an alley, turned and fired a gun at the officers.
Hartford police then returned fire, according to state police.
"The suspect was struck multiple times in the leg by police," Compagnone said.
They said at least two officers and the suspect were involved. It’s unclear how many shots were fired between the three people.
The officers were not injured.
The suspect was taken to the hospital.
Police said they are searching for the car that has driven off.
Officers recovered a firearm from the alley, but the vehicle has yet to be found.
"Hartford officers are maintaining the criminal investigation, they are continuing to look for the suspect vehicle and the rest of the occupants," Compagnone said.
Police described the car as a four-door, gray-colored sedan.
Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero said every day duties can escalate.
"It’s a motor vehicle stop. We don’t like calling them routine. We don’t [know] what’s happening, we don’t know who’s in the car," Cicero said. "We don’t know if they’re armed, so obviously it was a motor vehicle stop and it just elevated to the point of gunfire."
A local store owner of nearly five decades called the incident bad for business.
"It scares a lot of people," said Nick Dimaio, owner, Mercury Cleaners and Tailors. "Even though the west end of Hartford has been really good, it gets sketchy when something like this happens. They tend to run away."
The officers had been on patrol in the Parkville Area as an effort to cut down on crime.
The suspect remains at St. Francis Hospital. He underwent surgery on Tuesday morning.
His name has not yet been released.
Cicero said there was an officer involved shooting in Hartford just three weeks ago.
