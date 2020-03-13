HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police have identified the teen killed during an afternoon shooting on Thursday.
It happened at 59 Lenox St., police said, adding that the shooting happened indoors.
Police identified the victim as 16-year-old Daviyon Morrell of Newington.
When police arrived on the scene, they found Morrell suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper chest area. He was brought to St. Francis Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police are still searching for the suspect involved in this shooting.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hartford police.
(1) comment
We will have more killed by violence than by any stinking Wuhan-flu.
