HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Police said one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Thursday.
Ross Stone, 35, of West Hartford, died from injuries sustained in a shooting in the area of Garden Street and Pliny Street.
Around 4:30 p.m. seven gunshots were detected by a Shot Spotter and several 911 calls were made about two people who had been wounded by a firearm.
Officers found an unconscious person in the area of 451 Garden Street with a gunshot wound to the head.
A second shooting victim, Elijah Adorno, 25, of Hartford, was located a block south at the intersection of Garden Street and Mather Street.
Both men were taken to Saint Francis Hospital for surgery.
Stone was pronounced dead at 5:05 p.m.
Police said Adorno was shot several times in the lower extremities and stomach. He is listed in stable condition.
Witnesses told Police that it appeared the two men were walking together at the time of the shooting.
The homicide is the capital city's 21st of the year.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police Major Crimes Division at 860-757-4179.
