HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – While many are staying safe by staying home, police officers continue to work, protecting the communities they serve.
But, there are extra measures in place to better protect everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To protect and to serve is a promise mad by police departments everywhere.
It’s taken on a whole new meaning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone’s on high alert here,” said Sgt. Michael Jobes, Hartford Police Department.
To get an inside look at the measures Hartford police are taking to keep everyone safe, Channel 3 spoke with Sgt. Michael Jobes.
“Our enforcement of the law and criminal activity remains the same. You’ll see the same amount of officers out there,” Sgt. Jobes said.
Now, you might here a message playing from their cruisers in both English and Spanish when police see large groups gathering.
The message says in part, “Reduce your contact with others. Stay at least six feet away from other people if you must be outside.”
More officers can now be found in Teleserve.
“It’s for the property damage complaints, the general questions. People are calling more often, that’s why we’ve added more staffing up there,” Sgt. Jobes said.
When officers are responding to a call, they’re asking the person or people needing their help to come outside when possible.
“That’s our way of protecting our officers, their families, as well as the public,” Sgt. Jobes said.
They have seen a drop in calls in one area, specifically.
With more and more people staying home and off the roads, Hartford police say they’ve responded way less to crashes in the last ten days.
In their cruisers, gloves and masks can be found. They’re also cleaning their cruisers often.
Their efforts and the work they continue to do certainly has not gone unnoticed.
“A guy pulled up to me, beeped my horn, and thanked me for coming to work,” Sgt. Jobes said.
