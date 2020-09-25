HTFD BODY IN WATER CITY CAM.1a_frame_4965.jpg

An investigation is underway in the area of Charter Oak Landing on Reserve Road.

 WFSB

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are investigating after a body was found in the Connecticut River.

An investigation is underway in the area of Charter Oak Landing on Reserve Road.

It was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Hartford Fire Dept. and Hartford Police Department’s Marine Division are also headed to the scene.

Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.