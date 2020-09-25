HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are investigating after a body was found in the Connecticut River.
An investigation is underway in the area of Charter Oak Landing on Reserve Road.
It was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Reports of a body in the CT River, Hartford side. @HFDFireDept and HPD Marine Division on their way. First officer on scene confirms account. More info as it becomes available. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/GgtbS8jxKL— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 25, 2020
The Hartford Fire Dept. and Hartford Police Department’s Marine Division are also headed to the scene.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
