HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
It happened at 59 Lenox St., police said, adding that the shooting happened indoors.
The male victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital.
Police have labeled this a homicide.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.