HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were shot in Hartford early Wednesday morning.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sigourney Street.
Hartford police have not released the conditions of either victim.
The investigation forced officials to close Sigourney Street between Homestead and Albany avenues.
Albany Avenue is also closed between Vine and Edgewood streets.
Police anticipate that the road closures will impact the morning commute.
They said no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.
