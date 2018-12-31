HARTFORD (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a double shooting in the area of 942 Main Street.
According to police, two people were shot in front of the Residence Inn hotel around 9 p.m. on Monday evening.
Police said the victims were not located there, but were found on Columbus Boulevard and Front Street which is about two blocks away.
Police told Channel 3 they believe a party in the Residence Inn became unruly, at which time, staff asked the group to leave, which police said is when shots were fired.
The suspects appear to be men in their early 20s, police said.
Police said the shots fired was not connected to the activities taking place for First Night Hartford.
"This had nothing to do with First Night. This look like it was a targeted attack on the other side of downtown so this had nothing to do with the festivities downtown," explained Hartford Police Department Lt. Aaron Boisvert.
Investigators are canvassing for witnesses and plan to identify a suspect through camera footage.
Those with information are asked to contact Hartford Police.
