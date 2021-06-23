Police in Hartford are investigating an overnight homicide.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating an overnight homicide.

Hartford homicide

Police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened on Bedford Street in Hartford on June 23.

Police confirmed that a shooting happened on Bedford Street.

The street was completely closed around 3 a.m.

Police have yet to identify the victim or any suspects.

