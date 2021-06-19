HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Early Saturday morning Hartford police responded to a shooting at 121 Huntington St.
When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information call 860-722-8477
