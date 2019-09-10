HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a stabbing and a shooting in Hartford.
Officers were seen canvassing the area of Zion Street near the intersection of Hamilton Street early Tuesday morning.
Police were called around 4 a.m. The 911 call stated that a man was possibly shot in the arm and back.
While officers were talking to that man, another man showed up to Hartford Hospital with a puncture wound to the wrist, police said.
Both of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at Hartford Hospital.
Police said it's possible that the two incidents are releated.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.