HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police are investigating two separate early morning shootings that happened within hours of each other.
The first shooting was deadly and happened on Earle Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.
"He suffered a single gunshot wound to the torso," said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford police.
The victim, only identified as a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
"It's been classified as the 13th homicide of 2019," Cicero said.
Four hours later, the second shooting was reported on Wethersfield Avenue near its intersection with Airport Road.
They said a 24-year-old man from Manchester suffered non-life threatening wounds to his hand and thigh.
Another man suffering from facial trauma and broken ribs approached an officer at the scene. Cicero said it appears those injuries are connected to the shooting on Wethersfield Avenue.
Police cordoned off an area near a Sunoco gas station with yellow tape.
No road closures were reported.
Major Crimes Division was on scene to investigate.
Hartford investigators said the shooting marked the eighth in the city in about a week.
Early last week, a shooting on Main Street during rush hour happened near Hartford Hospital.
The morning before that, another shooting happened on Main Street. A 30-year-old man was killed in that case.
The same morning, a person was shot on Barbour Street.
Over the weekend, three men in their 20s were shot early Saturday morning on Wethersfield Avenue. Investigators believe this case was the result of a neighborhood dispute.
Still, police pointed out that there have been about 19 fewer shootings in Hartford at this time compared to the same time last year.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
