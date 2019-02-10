HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting on Greenfield Street in Hartford Sunday morning that left one man injured.
Police say a 26-year-old Avon resident was shot and is expected to recover.
Officials say the shooting happened before 3 a.m. Sunday morning. They received a shot spotter activation.
Police found the victim in the area of Midland Street and Main Street with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim confirmed he was shot near Greenfield Street and drove away.
Investigators are searching for a suspect.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.