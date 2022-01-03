HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating a shooting that took place late Sunday.
According to police, officers were called following the report of a person shot at 607 Broad St.
Officers located a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medical personnel responded and transported the man to an area hospital for treatment.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions responded and assumed control of the investigation.
(1) comment
"Hartford police investigating shooting," seems to be the same Story in the same Left-Hand Corner every day of the year on the Channel 3 Website. Now if that doesn't make you sad...
