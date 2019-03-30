HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Hartford said they are investigating after a 2-year-old suffered second-degree burns.
Police said the child suffered burns to the feet and lower legs.
Officers said the mother told police the child suffered the burns during a bath given at noon on Friday.
The child was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment on Saturday.
The Department of Children and Families was also notified of the incident.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.