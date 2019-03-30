Hartford police generic

(WFSB file photo)

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Hartford are investigating after a two-year-old suffered second-degree burns.

Police say the child suffered burns to the feet and lower legs.

Officers say the mother told police the juvenile suffered the burns during a bath given at noon on Friday.

The juvenile was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment on Saturday. DCF was also notified of the incident.

