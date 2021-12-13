HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Fenwick Street is closed due to an ongoing investigation.
Police said this all unfolded sometime Monday evening at a two-family home.
Investigators later ruled it as a homicide investigation.
A woman in her twenties and a man were found dead inside the residence. Both the man and woman had been shot.
Their identities have not been released at this time.
This marks the city's thirty-fourth and thirty-fifth homicides of the year.
Investigators are expected to remain on scene throughout the night and are currently serving an arrest warrant at this time.
