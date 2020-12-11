HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person has died after being shot late Thursday night in Hartford.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert says it happened around 9:13 in the area of Hollywood Street.
Initially, officers responded to the area upon being notified of a ShotSpotter activation.
First responders arrived to find an unresponsive party suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began administering, what were described as, life saving measures, but the victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
This shooting remains under investigation by Hartford Police.
