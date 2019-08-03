HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
Police say the shooting happened in the area of Farmington Avenue and Marshal Street around 2:51 a.m.
Officials have identified the victim as 23-year-old Roberto Vargas of Hartford.
Police say that when officers arrived they found Vargas with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was unresponsive.
Officials say that Hartford police and fire tried performing life saving measures before Vargas was transported to St. Francis Hospital by EMS.
Crews have shut down Farmington Avenue between Marshal Street and Laurel Street.
There is no suspect as of early Saturday morning, police said. They will review surveillance cameras in the area. A weapon has not been recovered.
Saturday morning's deadly shooting is Hartford's 18th homicide of the year.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-722-TIPS.
