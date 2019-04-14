Hartford Shooting Wooster Street

Hartford Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Wooster Street and Pavillion Street. (WFSB)

 Tom Kienzler WFSB

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Wooster Street and Pavillion Street.

Police say there is one victim in the shooting.

Police is on scene. The Major Crimes Division and the Crime Scene Division is investigating. 

Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.