HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man is dead after being stabbed in Hartford on Thursday morning.
Police said the stabbing happened indoors on Wethersfield Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
The victim is a 30-year-old man from Hartford, according to Police.
Wethersfield Avenue is currently open to traffic.
No further information was available from Police.
