HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police said they are investigating the death of a person who was discovered outside Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 198 Woodland Drive around 1:30 a.m.
Lt. Paul Cicero said a deceased male was found on scene with a serious injury, but not from a gun wound.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
Crime Scene Division and Major Crimes Division are investigating the crime.
There was no ShotSpotter activation, according to Cicero.
The victim has not been identified.
Police had no further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.