HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police said a man is dead after being shot twice Tuesday evening in Hartford.
The shooting happened in the area of 241 Laurel Street around 8:30 p.m.
Shot Spotter detected seven gunshots and Police also received numerous reports of shots fired from citizens.
Officers located a man who was wounded in the basement of a multi-family apartment building.
The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to Police, the victim did not have identification on him.
Lt. Boisvert said he believes the victim is in his 30s.
No arrests have been made.
It is the Hartford's first homicide of 2019.
