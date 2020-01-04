HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Officers are investigating a deadly shooting in the north end of Hartford on Saturday morning, according to Police.
An adult male was shot at least once in the area of 42 Martin Street, marking the first homicide in 2020.
Major Crimes and CSD Detectives are on scene investigating to try and determine what led to the homicide.
Anyone with information or a tip is asked to call 860-722-TIPS (8477).
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.